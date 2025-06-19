Homeowner warned after seeking advice on fixing harmful landscaping issue: 'I'd give more time'

A homeowner recently turned to Reddit for help with a backyard dilemma — rubber mulch that just won't go away.

In a post shared to r/landscaping, the homeowner included photos of a backyard with remnants of used rubber mulch throughout the exposed dirt.

"Curious on opinions of placing topsoil and then sod over the [remaining] rubber mulch," they wrote. They explained that they had already removed about 75% of it using a skid loader.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster asked: "Planning to try and get rid of as much of the rubber as I can but it's so embedded into the dirt that it is almost impossible. Would the remaining rubber kill the sod even with 1-3 inches of topsoil over it?"

It's a valid concern. Rubber mulch is often marketed as a low-maintenance landscaping solution, but experts have long warned against its use in gardens and lawns. In addition to potentially leaching toxins into the soil, it can burn in high heat and harm pets and children who get into it. Worse, it doesn't break down, so once it's there, it tends to stick around — as this Reddit user is discovering.

"I'd give more time for the toxic rubber to be removed and then I'd strongly urge you to consider just putting standard wood chips down here," one commenter said. "Nothing will grow in a high traffic area, no matter the soil type."

The good news is that homeowners looking for healthy, low-maintenance landscaping options have plenty to choose from.

Rewilding your yard with native plants, buffalo grass, or clover as well as eco-friendly techniques such as xeriscaping can save time and reduce water bills while supporting pollinators. This is a win for humans too since pollinators protect our food supply.

Even a partial upgrade to a natural lawn can reward homeowners with these benefits.

As for the OP's situation, the consensus was clear — get the rubber out and opt for the next-best thing to grass.

"We've found that the best combo is to use paving stones for the areas closest to your house which it looks like you've done already, and mulch the parts past that," a commenter suggested. "You can try to cordon off sections and try to nurture grass growth and then move on to another section, but as soon as the portion is exposed, the grass will quickly be trampled to death."

