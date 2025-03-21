Homeowner shocked after learning about dangers of 'kid-friendly' backyard material: 'That garbage is banned in many, many places'

A homeowner took to Reddit asking for advice for a "kid-friendly" play area they hope to add to their garden. They're looking to add rubber chippings to their yard, and the r/landscaping subreddit had a field day sharing experiences and warning of the many downsides of using rubber chipping as a landscaping material.

"We have a lot of cats in the neighbourhood who like to poop in bedding soil and even decorative stones," the original post said. "Does anyone have any experience with rubber chippings and cat poop?"

Reddit users overwhelmingly advised against rubber chippings due to their effect on garden ecosystems and the overall environment, as well. "That garbage is banned in many, many places because it is so toxic," one commenter said. "I haven't seen it used in years."

While rubber mulch might seem like a practical alternative to traditional organic mulch — specifically for the possibility that it could deter animal droppings — there are many more negatives than positives.

Another Redditor shared, "Rubber mulch can contain high amounts of chemicals which produce VOCs and will leach into your soil." VOCs are volatile organic compounds — in other words a group of chemicals that vaporize in the air. VOCs are found in gasoline, paint, and pesticides, for example.

While rubber mulch can last longer and require less maintenance, it fails to suppress weeds effectively, is not biodegradable and can even produce a gross odor. Instead of turning to synthetic options, homeowners can benefit from switching to organic mulch and a native lawn.

Native lawns also require less maintenance, due to being more adapted to the local environment.

As a result, they require less water, which ultimately leads to lower water bills. There are even plants that can deter cats like rosemary, lavender, or even a thorny plant like cacti.

By opting for native plants instead of rubber clippings, homeowners establish a more sustainable outdoor space for their families — while also naturally deterring unwanted feline visitors.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.