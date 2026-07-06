Barricaded in a hoarder's kitchen, Rosie lost her fur — now she's 'fat and sassy'

"She is a lil' bar dog who loves a patio and some cheesy treats."

Rosie, a dachshund featured in a Reddit before-and-after post, is giving animal lovers a feel-good rescue story. The images show the contrast between a dog once left nearly hairless in squalid conditions and the much healthier pet she is today.

Now at the four-year mark with her adopter, Rosie is, in their words, "fat and sassy" — and the photos make the change especially striking.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, Rosie was described as "one of 30 Dachshunds removed from a hoarder situation where they were all kept barricaded in a kitchen."

Her adopter said that "due to the fleas and unclean conditions, Rosie had lost so much fur the vet warned it might not grow back."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The post pairs older images of Rosie — showing sparse fur and a fragile appearance — with more recent photos in which she looks fluffy, healthy, and happy. The adopter wrote that "within four months she grew her coat back, went from underweight to fat and sassy and learned to love people (though still not a fan of other dogs)."

Why does it matter?

Dogs removed from overcrowded, unsanitary homes often face a mix of health problems and behavioral trauma. Things like flea infestations, malnutrition, skin damage, and fear of people are all common. Rosie's transformation shows that animals from difficult backgrounds can still thrive with veterinary care, stability, and patience.

What are people saying?

The adopter's comments highlighted how much of Rosie's spark has returned, rather than simply as a dog who survived neglect.

The post was also shared at a meaningful moment. "This is her four-year anniversary with me this week," the adopter shared. Her adopter's latest update suggests that Rosie has fully settled into daily life. "She is a lil' bar dog who loves a patio and some cheesy treats."

Commenters were loving the amazing transformation. One Redditor wrote, "Wow! What a beautiful glow up!" Another added, "She's absolutely beautiful, so happy to see she found her forever home with someone who so obviously loves her unconditionally and she knows it and finally feels safe!"

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