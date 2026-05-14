Rose planted in honor of mom blooms for the first time on Mother's Day: 'She's here with me'

A touching post in Reddit's r/gardening community is striking a chord after one gardener shared that a rosebush planted in honor of their late mother bloomed for the first time on Mother's Day.

The post, which has earned more than 1,600 upvotes, resonated for its simple but powerful reflection on grief, remembrance, and the deeply personal meaning a garden can hold.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster explained in the Reddit post that they lost their mother in their teens, making Mother's Day especially difficult.

They also shared in the post's caption that their partner had purchased the rosebush a few months earlier and that they picked it out because "the colors reminded me of her."

When a flower opened on Mother's Day, the gardener captured the moment in a single line: "She's here with me."

Stories like this are part of what makes gardening so meaningful for so many people. A plant can be more than a feature in the yard — it can serve as a living memorial, a yearly ritual, and a lasting alternative to cut flowers that fade after only a few days.

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Flowering plants can also support pollinators and bring more greenery into outdoor spaces, giving them both emotional and practical value.

That blend of personal healing and ecological benefit helps explain why memorial planting remains such a cherished topic in gardening communities. Whether it's a well-loved wild space, a berry patch, or a favorite flower from childhood, plants can create a connection between memory and place while encouraging people to spend more time caring for the spaces around them.

Commenters responded with an outpouring of support.

One person wrote, "I lost mine at 15, it's like it gets easier in some ways and harder in others as time goes on. sending you a big hug! what a beautiful sign."

Another shared, "My mom died in 08, Mother's Day has sucked for me since. I hope that flower attracts a butterfly who will whisper a message of love to your mom, straight from your heart."

A third added, "She is here with you. Definitely."

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