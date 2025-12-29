Landscaper shares before-and-after photos after fixing harmful mistake: 'A job well done'

"I can tell you put in a lot of hard and calculated work."

If a tree's root flare is buried, its roots tend to grow around the trunk rather than outward as they should. This growth constricts the flow of water and nutrients to a tree, eventually causing decay, structural weakness, and even death.

In a Reddit post to r/arborists, one landscaper shared photos of a root flare excavation project aimed at saving a tree that had been heavily mulched for a long time.

To complete the project, the landscaper used an air compressor with an air spade attachment to remove small fibrous roots, large girdling roots, and excess soil.

"The tension side of the tree does appear to have healthy wood and solid roots despite the heavily girdling and possibly rotting compression side," the landscaper explained. "The tree is probably 35-40 feet tall and within striking distance of the front door."

This post offers an important reminder about the dangers of over-mulching a tree and the basics of proper tree care.

Using too much mulch and creating "mulch volcanoes" that harm trees are common landscaping mistakes. However, the best way to use mulch is to spread a two- to four-inch layer of natural mulch in a doughnut shape around the tree, leaving the tree trunk exposed and untouched.

Keeping mulch away from the trunk will prevent rot, disease, and moisture buildup. You can prevent root flare rot by mulching in this way and by planting your tree at the correct depth without excess soil or mulch.

Sustainable tree planting and maintenance complement growing a natural lawn free of pesticides and other chemicals. You can further support the health of native trees by rewilding your yard with other plants that attract local pollinators and reduce water, fertilizer, and labor demands.

Subreddits like r/arborists are also excellent places to learn about how to take care of the trees in your yard without hiring a professional.

Fellow tree enthusiasts appreciated the landscaper's before-and-after photos of the root flare excavation and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Very educational!" one Reddit user wrote.

"I can tell you put in a lot of hard and calculated work," another Redditor commented. "For that, I can congratulate you for a job well done."

"Gorgeous tree, great work saving it," someone else added. "Love the shape it got."

