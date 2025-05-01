Energy experts argue at government hearing about the drivers of soaring electricity rates: 'Analysts disagree'

The debate culminated in a wide range of perspectives presented at the hearing.

As electricity bills continue to soar across California, a recent state government hearing highlighted a hopeful message: Solar energy is not the villain it's often made out to be.

Frequently blamed for rising electricity prices for other consumers, the truth was revealed that other consumers are not charged for solar energy; in fact, it may even save them money.

Instead, clean energy advocates are pointing to larger systemic issues, such as rising utility infrastructure costs, as the real culprits behind inflated rates.

"It's really the utility spending driving rate increases," said Richard McCann, a reporter who covers the California Solar and Storage Association. "The key question, really, is how do we control utility spending, not how do we make everyone pay for uncontrolled spending,"

The numbers tell a compelling story, but they require some background to really understand. Electricity utility rates in California have jumped by more than 91 percent since 2014, making the state's electricity some of the most expensive in the country.

But according to clean energy experts, much of that increase is tied to utility spending on physical electrical transmitters and money for the benefit of shareholders — not rooftop solar programs.

Solar energy, which has historically been a scapegoat for rising energy prices, remains one of the most effective ways for households to cut their energy bills while remaining environmentally friendly.

By switching to solar consumers can save over $1,500 yearly, as well as the over $4,500 in tax breaks they can save users each year. Solar doesn't just cut bills, but pollution, too.

This debate culminated in a wide range of perspectives presented at the hearing, with officials and experts weighing in on both the benefits and the contested costs of rooftop solar.

"Beyond advancing clean energy goals, California's robust rooftop solar adoption … has helped prevent blackouts by easing grid strain during peak summer demand," according to the Commission Report.

"Analysts disagree about whether those programs increase or decrease costs for residents who do not install solar panels," the report added. "Witnesses at the first hearing generally argued that the installation of rooftop solar increases rates for other customers, while witnesses at this hearing argued exactly the opposite."

