Homeowner's roof quote adds $6,400 for plywood before solar, and commenters question the price

"A roof is expensive but so is having to pay to have that array taken off and reinstalled."

A roofing estimate took an expensive turn for a homeowner preparing for a future solar project when a contractor proposed adding a plywood layer for an extra $6,400.

What happened?

A homeowner explained in Reddit's r/solar that they intended to install a rooftop solar system within the next one to three years. In the meantime, they were collecting bids for an asphalt-shingle roof to replace a roof deck of 1x6 redwood boards with gaps smaller than a quarter-inch.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



However, they felt unsure how to proceed after one contractor recommended adding a layer of plywood on top of a full peel-and-stick ice-and-water barrier to prepare for their solar project.

"Does it seem necessary, or is this an upsell?" they wondered.

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Commenters were split on the right course of action.

"You need to be asking roofers," one person wrote. "For my part, I can absolutely see the logic of adding a layer of plywood."

"A roof is expensive but so is having to pay to have that array taken off and reinstalled. Definitely go metal roof if a ground mount is not possible," another remarked.

A third pushed back on that recommendation, writing: "Metal is noisy. In most of CA an asphalt single roof should last the life of the solar panels 30+ years so you should be fine."

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Why does it matter?

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, and homeowners can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Roof work and solar work are closely connected, though, so roof modifications can have a major impact on the total cost of going solar.

If the plywood layer is truly necessary — by local code, structural engineering considerations, or a specific installer's mounting system — it could be a worthwhile expense.

But if it is not actually needed, that $6,400 could stay in the homeowner's pockets or go toward future solar equipment, installation costs, or battery storage.

What can I do?

The safest move is often to ask for the reasoning in writing. A roofer or solar installer should be able to explain whether re-decking is required by code, by the panel mounting manufacturer, or simply preferred. It can also help to ask for line-item pricing so estimates can be compared more fairly. What's right for your home may not work for another.

If you are planning panels soon, EnergySage can help you go solar with free tools that let you curate competitive bids from local installers without them obtaining any of your contact information unless you choose to work with one further. That can make it easier to compare both total project costs and conflicting advice about roof readiness.

EnergySage's free services can also help homeowners understand the bigger financial picture before signing anything. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

And EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state, helping readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. Home batteries can store excess solar power for nighttime use or emergencies, and homeowners can use EnergySage's free tools to learn about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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