Dashboard camera catches dangerous scene on interstate road: 'This gives Final Destination vibes'

You know that horrible feeling you get when you're standing behind someone puffing their heart out on a cigarette and having to endure all the secondhand effects? Well, a recent post on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit takes that sensation and magnifies it a hundredfold.

The original poster shared two photos of a logging truck with smoke billowing from the cab.

"Looked like he was catching on fire. Yet he was still driving his logging truck down the road rather than pulling over and assessing the problem," the OP wrote. "I was driving through heavy patches of smoke throughout my whole drive before realizing it was a logger going 5 mph down the road 5 miles ahead of me, straight up polluting our air."

The post does not explain why the truck was smoking. Obviously, the "why" doesn't really matter, though, as the end result is the same. As the Redditor explained, the trucker's decision not to immediately address the problem while continuing to pollute the atmosphere and make life miserable for drivers in their wake is not only inconsiderate but flat-out dangerous.

Commenters responded with similar frustrations.

"This gives Final Destination vibes," wrote one user, referencing the horror movie franchise that features a famously gruesome sequence started by a logging truck in its second installment.

Another commenter simply wrote "Rolling coal." Now, if that is what is actually happening in this instance, the OP posted it in the wrong subreddit, because there's nothing mild about how infuriating this practice is.

For those unfamiliar, "rolling coal" is when a diesel truck emits plumes of black smoke, oftentimes purposefully directed toward other drivers. It is intended as a form of protest against environmental regulations that often target gas-guzzlers and a flagrant violation of the Clean Air Act.

Generally speaking, rolling coal is mostly just an annoyance. But if you are motivated enough to press charges, it can be done. As long as you have the license plate number and can prove you were driving behind the vehicle for longer than a few seconds, you may be able to charge the offending driver with assault. No guarantees of victory, of course, but even minor fights against the tyranny of fossil fuels are worth it in this day and age.

