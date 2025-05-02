EV owner left stunned after discovering targeted damage in store parking lot: 'I know someone did this on purpose'

"Looks bad, wish it had caught the hit."

An enraged electric vehicle driver on r/Rivian shared a photo of their newly dented car. They weren't 100% sure on the cause, but odd details pointed to one possible, infuriating conclusion: Someone threw a shopping cart at it.

"It wasn't windy," the OP explained. "The only gear guard footage I have is a Target worker moving the cart away from my car. Looks bad, wish it had caught the hit."

Photo Credit: Reddit

They don't know for sure if someone actually went out of their way to damage their car, though the evidence doesn't suggest otherwise. When one commenter suggested parking far away from others to avoid future incidents, the OP replied, "I did! And that's how I know someone did this on purpose."

They asked for advice on how to repair it. Luckily, the dent was fairly small and the solution was simple. The top comment suggested paintless dent repair. This method usually takes less than a day to complete, according to Dented.

Commenters estimated that it would cost around $100 to fix. It's not much in the grand scheme of things, but it's a frustrating reminder that not everyone is on board with EVs. The years 2023 and 2024 saw a string of vandalizations against EV chargers in Washington state, with people stealing about 100 charging cables in Seattle in that time frame.

Rage like this often stems from common misinformation spread about EVs. One popular myth is that EVs cause just as much pollution as cars powered by dirty fuels. While lithium mining does cause pollution, it's a fraction of the damage caused by dirty energy.

Really, EVs can save you money in the long run. Though it varies from vehicle to vehicle, EV drivers save thousands on fuel costs once they make the switch, per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

So, maybe don't throw a shopping cart at a Rivian car. It's really not worth the trouble.

One commenter neatly summed up the situation: "People unbelievable."

