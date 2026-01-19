Homeowner's before-and-after photos reveal drastic changes after lawn removal: 'Looks like a lot of hard work'

"It looks fabulous compared to the wasteland it was before."

A set of before-and-after backyard photos made waves on Reddit when one homeowner shared how they ripped out a traditional lawn and rebuilt the space from the ground up.

Posted to the platform's r/NoLawns community, the transformation drew attention for one reason: It's a reminder of just how much potential many yards have.

The homeowner documented the entire backyard overhaul, from an amorphous lawn to a terraced, plant-filled landscape built around natural paths, reused logs, and native-friendly design.

The photos span multiple years and show every stage of the process, including excavation, stonework, planting, and problem-solving.

The images show felled logs reused to build retaining walls, steep slopes turned into walkable paths, and invasive plants that were removed by hand. Native-friendly plants, lavender, succulents, and trees replaced turfgrass, creating a more resilient space.

The homeowner explained that the project took years of time, effort, and trial and error. "The best time to plant a tree is 10 years ago," they wrote, explaining why they chose to start with the backyard first instead of other home upgrades.

Beyond aesthetics, lawn removal comes with real benefits. Native-plant and low-maintenance lawns typically require far less watering, which can significantly lower water bills.

They also reduce the need for mowing, fertilizer use, and chemical treatments, saving both time and money. Options such as clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and even partial lawn replacements can deliver many of the same benefits without requiring a full teardown.

Commenters praised the change.

"It looks fabulous compared to the wasteland it was before. Congratulations. That looks like a lot of hard work. How long did this take?" one user asked.

The homeowner replied: "Thanks! It's been totally worth it. It took two and a half years, but I'm still working on it and making changes. It's a happy place for me."

Another person wrote: "This is so impressive. It gives me so much hope for my new steep backyard. And many ideas also."

