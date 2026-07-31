Rats kept eating her tomatoes before they ripened, so she started ripening them indoors

"They emit ethylene gas, which ripens them on their own."

There are few gardening disappointments more frustrating than losing tomatoes just before they are ready to pick.

One content creator says home growers can outsmart hungry rats with a simple trick: harvest the fruit at the first blush of color and let it finish ripening indoors.

What happened?

Gardenerd (@Gardenerd) shared the hack in a YouTube Short after running into a problem many backyard growers know well.

"Rats have been eating my tomatoes before they even ripen," they said, "So, I'm going to show you how to rescue your tomatoes and ripen them indoors and enjoy them all summer long. This is a trick that you need to know."

The creator said gardeners do not need to leave tomatoes on the plant until they are fully red. Fruit that has just started to move beyond solid green can be picked and allowed to finish ripening inside.

Using a paper bag to demonstrate the method, the creator said, "Here's why, because tomatoes exude ethylene gas. They emit ethylene gas, which ripens them on their own," while showing tomatoes kept in the bag until they were ready to eat.

She said the approach differs from commercial systems that ripen picked tomatoes with gas because this method relies on the fruit's own natural process.

One commenter wrote, "Thanks! We haven't had this issue but a friend of ours has been so frustrated by this issue. Sending her your video now."

Why does it matter?

Every tomato lost to pests means lost food, lost time, and lost money.

Seeds, soil, water, supports, and daily care all take effort and cost money, so getting more usable produce from plants already in the ground can make a meaningful difference.

The trick also helps protect one of gardening's biggest rewards: flavor.

Homegrown tomatoes are often far tastier than grocery-store varieties shipped long distances, and saving fruit before rats get to it can mean more fresh salads, sandwiches, and sauces from your own yard.

Gardening can come with a range of benefits. Growing food at home can cut produce bills, encourage people to eat more fresh ingredients, and provide gentle physical activity through digging, watering, pruning, and harvesting.

Time spent outdoors with plants may also support mental well-being by reducing stress and strengthening the connection between what people grow and what ends up on the plate.

Because this method works with the tomato's own natural ripening process, it is also a simple, low-cost way to reduce waste without turning to chemical-heavy solutions.

What can I do?

Watch your tomatoes closely as they mature instead of waiting for them to become fully red on the vine. The stage to look for is when the fruit has moved beyond solid green and begun showing some color.

Once that happens, you can harvest the tomato and let it complete the process indoors; the creator demonstrated this by placing tomatoes in a paper bag.

This will not solve every garden pest problem, but it can help salvage more of a harvest when rats or other critters keep getting there first.

A small shift in harvest timing can mean fewer wasted tomatoes, more food for the kitchen, and a better payoff for all the work that goes into keeping a garden alive.

The creator's advice was straightforward: "At first, tomatoes are solid green, but the very second they start turning color like these guys over here, you can actually bring them into the house to ripen indoors."

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