Fact-checkers baffled by Facebook posts claiming landlords will fine tenants over their laundry: 'Latest example in a series of alarmist videos'

Doing laundry is an essential household chore and a foundational part of maintaining health and hygiene in daily life.

But believe it or not, some landlords have tried to evict tenants for performing basic laundry tasks, such as hanging their clothes outside to dry.

Full Fact, an independent fact-checking nonprofit, recently covered this topic to explain why the government can't fine people for drying laundry outdoors.

Full Fact cited the "latest example in a series of alarmist videos" that made misleading claims about outdoor clothes-drying bans. The videos circulating on social media falsely claimed that the U.K. government introduced a new rule implementing fines for hanging laundry out to dry.

They emphasized that there is no actual government policy banning people from hanging their laundry outside. However, they acknowledged that there are reports of people's individual landlords and tenancy agreements forbidding laundry in shared outdoor spaces.

If you live in a place where you are forbidden to hang laundry outside to dry, it may be worth speaking to your landlord or homeowners association about this policy. While some may consider it an unsightly nuisance, there are many benefits to drying your laundry outdoors in the fresh air instead of using an appliance such as a tumble dryer.

For example, you can save a significant amount of money and energy by skipping the dryer while reducing your environmental footprint. Drying laundry outside gives clothes a fresh, natural scent and is gentler on fabrics than a machine.

Some people even find that hanging their laundry out to dry is a meditative, relaxing activity that prevents moisture and mold buildup in their homes.

If drying laundry outside isn't an option for you, choose eco-friendly laundry appliances that minimize water and energy use while saving you money. Washing your clothes in cold water can also save you nearly $250 annually if you run a daily laundry cycle.

Numerous U.S. states have implemented right-to-dry laws to protect people who want to dry their clothes outside on clotheslines. There's even a documentary called Drying for Freedom that addresses the battle over clothesline restrictions.

"It is interesting how we have become 'brainwashed' into thinking that we must use clothes dryers to dry our clothes, even when hanging them outside may be preferable in many ways," one Quora user commented.

"It's your freedom; it's your right," a Pennsylvania resident said after being asked by a town official to stop drying her laundry outside.

