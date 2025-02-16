Commuter sparks envy after sharing their experience of a free ride on a luxury train: 'I want to try'

"Rail travel is one of the most sustainable and efficient transportation options."

In many countries, trains are the best way to get around for people and the planet. Rail travel is one of the most sustainable and efficient transportation options because modern trains are fast, and they produce fewer harmful pollutants and consume less energy than cars or planes.

Train travel is also quite affordable in places like Japan, and in some special cases, it is even free.

In a Reddit post to r/Tokyo, one person shared their experience riding the Chuo Line green car for free.

"JR will start charging extra from 15 March," the OP wrote. "In the meantime, I've been enjoying quiet and comfortable (although overheated) commutes home from Tokyo Station, where you can usually get a seat."

For a limited time and to encourage people to try it, riders don't need a ticket for this particular public transit option. The OP shared that the green car ride was smooth and quiet and had free Wi-Fi, reclining seats, and airline-style seatback tables.

According to Sora News 24, Japan Railway's Chuo Line green cars offer extra luxurious seating with lots of legroom, power plugs, and a staircase to a second-floor seating area. These cars will be part of the railway's standard service in spring 2025.

Regardless of what type of train car you hop onto for your commute, train travel offers many benefits.

Public transit options remove stressful drives and parking situations from your life while saving nearly a pound of pollution per mile traveled. Meanwhile, electrification upgrades to public transportation systems in major metropolitan areas are helping cities save money and improving public health and safety.

Fellow train riders were excited to learn about the free Chuo green car rides from the OP's post for their Japan travel.

"Have ridden a few times now," one Reddit user wrote in the comments. "So nice."

"I used to ride the green car from Ikebukuro to Yokohama almost daily," another Redditor commented. "It was my favorite part of my commute."

Someone else shared, "I want to try sitting in the seats on the second floor!"

