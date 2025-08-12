Gardener shares unexpected reason you should be saving rice water: 'A real-life cheat code'

"This is liquid gold," said a gardening expert on a natural fertilizer that contains a dense amount of nutrients vital for your garden to thrive.

Rice is a cheap and easy ingredient to add to your meal. If you save the rice water, it can help your plants in numerous ways, as Ray (@urrbangarden) described on TikTok.

This cheap and effective fertilizer will have you forgoing store-bought fertilizers altogether.

The scoop

To try the hack, wash rice as normal. Instead of wasting the excess water down the drain, place it in another bowl. Ray rinses the rice until it runs clear or semi-clear and then uses it to water their plants.

Then, he adds organic materials to his soil and watches his garden prosper.

How it's helping

"So why would this liquid be coveted by gardeners like myself?" Ray rhetorically asked.

He explained that it contains all three nutrients typically found in store-bought fertilizers, like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Additionally, it promotes soil health because the starches in the water "feed beneficial bacteria in your soil."

Ray described that it turns soil into a nutrient factory. Once one adds organic material, like mulch, to the garden, the bacteria continue to cultivate, leaving supremely healthy soil. It acts as both a natural fertilizer and soil conditioner.

The benefits of rice water don't stop there. Without the need to purchase fertilizer, gardeners can save hundreds of dollars per year. Not to mention, a cut in water bills as they reuse water used to wash their rice. Mixed with native plants, which already require less water, the money-saving benefits only grow.

Creating healthy, happy soil means plants will have optimal resources to grow. This will further benefit the wider ecosystem of your garden, whether you are growing your own food or cultivating a pollinator-friendly garden.

Others have used the magic ingredient for hair and skin care, as the nutrients that benefit soil also help keep skin healthy.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers applauded the hack and emphasized just how useful rice water can be.

"Rice water is a real-life cheat code," wrote one. "Gardening, hair/skin care, what doesn't she do?"

Another described how much rice water has helped their plants.

"Between my constant rice cooking and my fish tank water changes, my houseplants have been thriving," they wrote.

