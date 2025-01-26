Woman shares adorable hack for reusing bows and ribbon from gift wrap: 'This is such a good idea'

Think twice before tossing that ribbon from your last gift or box of treats. Content creator Tii (@tiilovesmatcha) offers a simple, sustainable hack: save those ribbons and repurpose them as accessories. In her video, she ties a bow from a chocolate box into her hair, proving that a little creativity can go a long way.

"It's simple, sustainable, and adds a festive touch," she says. And she's right.

The scoop

This hack is as straightforward as it gets: Instead of discarding ribbons from gifts, packaging, or holiday treats, set them aside. Then, when you're in need of a quick, stylish touch, tie one into your hair for a timeless yet modern look.

Bows have been having a bit of a moment lately, but they're also a timeless classic. Even if hair accessories aren't your thing, you can use them to wrap gifts, decorate your space, or add flair to a DIY project.

How it's working

This hack does more than dress up your outfit — it cuts down on waste. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, packaging materials like ribbons and wrapping contribute to over 82 million tons of municipal solid waste annually in the U.S. Every ribbon you save and reuse is one less item heading to the landfill or, worse, floating around in the ocean. It's a small habit, but these are the kind of everyday swaps that add up over time.

Upcycling like this also supports a circular economy, where items are reused rather than discarded. It minimizes the environmental toll of production and waste while encouraging creative solutions to everyday habits.

And there's a personal benefit, too: Saving ribbons eliminates the need to buy new accessories or wrapping supplies, helping you save money while reducing your environmental footprint.

What people are saying

The response to Tii's video is all love. "So cute!!" one commenter gushed. "This is such a good idea!!" another person added.

Whether it's the practical benefits, the environmental impact, or the charm of repurposing something so simple, people are inspired. And even if a hair bow isn't your style, the possibilities for ribbons are endless — making this one small step that can easily fit into any lifestyle.

Next time you're unwrapping a gift, think twice about that ribbon — it might just be your new favorite accessory.

