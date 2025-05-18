Homeowner shares honest review after upgrading to a next-gen water heater: 'Way cheaper for us to operate'

YouTuber Darrell (@nukem384) installed an 80-gallon Rheem ProTerra heat pump water heater at home and offered an in-depth review.

Darrell was keen to highlight how the upgrade has been a more sustainable choice all around.

"It's electric, which basically means no fossil fuels like natural gas," he said. "On top of that, we have solar, so it's going to be 100% green energy, which is awesome. It's also going to be way cheaper for us to operate than natural gas because we basically just fold it into our solar and don't have to pay anything."

Heat pump water heaters have a lot of potential to help homeowners save on monthly utility bills. The improved efficiency over traditional electric and gas heaters is significant enough that the savings over time can make up for the upgrade costs.

If that initial cost is too big, the Inflation Reduction Act can provide some help. It can offer up to $1,700 in tax rebates for upgrading your water heater. Just keep in mind that those incentives could be eliminated by the Trump administration, although that would require an act of Congress, so it's best to jump on them while they're still around.

Rheem makes some fine heat pump water heaters, but another standout brand is Cala. Its system is loaded with useful features. For one, it's smart enough to keep tabs on a home's water usage habits. This way, it can preheat earlier in the day when utility rates are lower. Not only does that save you even more money on your bill, but it also ensures that water is hot when you need it.

Cala also uses a variable speed compressor. While most compressors are strictly on or off, being able to dial the heat to the perfect level ensures that no power is being wasted while still meeting demand.

Reducing wasted energy is good news for your wallet, but it's also good news for the planet. Seeing as the grid is mostly powered by dirty fuels, reducing demand ultimately cuts down on atmospheric pollution, which heats the planet and exacerbates destructive weather events.

YouTube commenters were jazzed about heat pump water heaters after hearing Darrell's thoughts.

"Thanks!" said one viewer. "This is super helpful."

"Thank you for making this video, it's hard to find many firsthand users of these units!" said another.

