Gardener shows why old potting soil may be too useful to throw out

That refreshed blend can help bring back nutrients while improving moisture retention and airflow.

A batch of potting soil that looks spent by the end of the growing season may still be worth keeping, as one gardening creator points out.

Their approach is simple: Adding compost to used potting mix can turn it back into something you can plant in, rather than something to throw away.

What's happening?

The focus of a recent TikTok is bringing old potting soil back into use.

In the how-to, gardening creator Planted in the Garden (@plantedinthegarden) shows finished compost being mixed into depleted potting media to restore nutrients, improve texture, and bring beneficial microbes back.

Their method to do so was clever, using a screen and a stick to essentially roll out the soil, where the nutrient-rich material falls into the wheelbarrow below, while the large wood chips and thicker substrate remain on top.

@plantedinthegarden It's the perfect way to recycle old potting soil! Fresh compost recharges the nutrients, improves soil structure, and adds beneficial microbes back into the mix ♬ original sound - Planted in the Garden

"This is awesome," one viewer commented.

"This garden is just gorgeous from every angle," another added.

One person wrote: "A gardener's dream!"

Why does it matter?

Buying fresh soil every season is not the only option for material that has already been used in pots. Once blended with finished compost, that tired mix can become a renewed growing medium for future planting.

For home gardeners, reusing potting soil can lead to meaningful savings.

Bagged soil and potting mixes can get expensive quickly, especially for anyone growing in raised beds, containers, or smaller backyard spaces. Extending the life of existing soil with compost helps reduce that cost.

The method also reflects a reuse-minded way of gardening. Instead of sending old soil to the trash, gardeners can cycle organic material back into use, cutting down on waste and reducing the need to buy more supplies.

Gardening can help families grow some of their own food, which may lower grocery bills and often provide fresher, better-tasting produce than store-bought options. Time spent gardening has also been linked to improved mental well-being and increased physical activity.

If you garden in pots or containers, you can try this by saving your spent soil and waiting until your compost has fully broken down into a dark, crumbly material before mixing the two together. That refreshed blend can help bring back nutrients while improving moisture retention and airflow.

Learning how to make compost is a strong first step. It allows you to turn yard scraps and certain food scraps into a free soil amendment that can support healthier plants season after season.

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