Gardening expert shares simple hack to give tea leaves and bags a second life in the garden: 'I always wondered'

"I learn something from you every time."

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: Instagram

A cup of tea can solve anything, or so the saying goes, but did you know your cup of tea can also benefit your garden? A gardening expert shared three ways your leftover tea leaves and bags can support healthy soil and plants.

The scoop

Gardening expert Patrick Vernuccio (@thefrenchiegardener) often provides sustainability tips for the garden on their Instagram page. One recently shared tip shows you how to put used tea leaves and bags to use in your garden. 

In the post, Patrick shares three ways to reuse tea leaves and bags. The first is to open your tea bags and sprinkle the tea leaves onto the soil. This tip works on both indoor and outdoor plants and is a great way to improve soil quality. 

The second is to put your tea bags in your compost with other food waste. This is possible only if your tea bags are made from paper, not plastic, as plastic is not biodegradable. A quick online search should tell you if your tea brand uses paper or plastic bags. Patrick also explains that paper tea bags usually have a string attached with a stitch or staple.

The final tip is to use the paper tea bags or the leaves if the bags are plastic in your worm farm. Worms are great for soil health and will use the bags as a place to lay their eggs, which can help boost the population, and the worm casting can be used as a natural fertilizer in your garden. 

How it's working

Following these tips is a great way to boost the health of your soil naturally without the need for store-bought fertilizers. Fertilizers often contain ingredients that can be harmful to people and pets. The Union of Concerned Scientists also notes that the overuse of synthetic fertilizers can damage the soil, pollute waterways, and contribute to the emission of harmful, heat-trapping gases that are causing our planet to warm up.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

Growing your own food using tips like these can help you put healthy food on your table for a fraction of the cost while knowing what was put into the soil to help your plants grow. Gardening has also been shown to be good for mental and physical health, reducing stress and ensuring that you get adequate time outside.

What people are saying

The post received nearly 7,000 likes and lots of comments from gardening enthusiasts who couldn't wait to try these tips. 

"I always wondered do I compost tea bags!" one commenter wrote. 

Another appreciated the advice on using teabags, writing, "Thank you. I learn something from you every time."

