In India, a Redditor uses pen caps as clothespins, then shares a dozen more reuse hacks

A Reddit thread is getting attention for repurposing a small piece of daily waste into something useful around the house.

Posting from India, a user said old pen caps can stand in for clothespins and then shared a larger batch of low-cost reuse ideas aimed at saving money and reducing waste.

What's happening?

The idea appeared in Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community, where the poster said pen caps had become a substitute for clips on a clothesline. In the Reddit post, they explained that regular plastic clips tend to fall apart after sitting outside in sun and rain.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The poster summed up the idea in the title itself: "Used pen caps instead of clips to dry clothes."

The post went beyond that one fix and included over a dozen other ways to reuse items already in the house. Examples included storing spare bedsheets inside pillowcases, using expired coffee to re-dye faded clothes, applying old Vaseline to leather goods, and making DIY cleaners such as vinegar softener and peroxide-based stain remover.

One commenter called the idea "lowkey genius."

Why does it matter?

These are small, practical swaps that can lower household spending without requiring a major lifestyle overhaul.

If pen caps are already on their way to the trash, using them on a drying line costs virtually nothing and could help avoid replacing clips that keep wearing out. A similar principle applies to the other ideas in the thread: expired coffee can work as dye, old petroleum jelly can help condition leather, and common ingredients from a pantry or medicine cabinet can replace some separate cleaning products.

There is also an environmental benefit. Giving pen caps, worn household goods, and half-used containers a second life keeps usable materials out of the trash a bit longer and reduces demand for cheap replacement items that may wear out quickly.

What can I do?

The thread highlighted several alternatives to common household products, and commenters added a few of their own. Among the ideas mentioned were bamboo and wooden clips.

Some of the suggestions centered on finding another use for items already at home, and others focused on extending the life of things that were usable but past their prime. They mentioned wearing faded old shirts under jackets in the winter as an extra layer to keep warm.

The OP also suggested wearing mismatched socks to bed, adding, "Mismatched as in lost one of the socks."

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