Internet raves over brilliant idea to reuse old toilet paper rolls in the garden: 'Super easy and free'

Gardeners are using a super-easy hack to grow carrots just by reusing old toilet paper rolls to start their seedlings. It's a low-cost and eco-friendly way to reuse something that would otherwise be thrown out. This method is effective in protecting roots all while keeping the process waste-free.

The scoop

The GrowVeg guide about growing carrots and parsnips was posted in the subreddit r/vegetablegardening by a user who was asking if anyone had tried it.

All you need are some old toilet paper rolls, carrot seeds, and soil.

First, you cut the rolls into short pieces, then you fill them with soil and plant a carrot seed in each one. The cardboard helps keep the seeds spaced properly, which reduces the need to thin the seedlings later.

Once the seedlings are ready for transplanting, you can plant the whole roll directly in the ground. It will decompose naturally and leave no waste behind.

"I'm new to growing carrots and this seems like a pretty easy way to start seedlings and transplant them into my garden while protecting the roots," the user wrote. "I'm curious if anyone has tried it and what their experiences were!"

They let the thread know that they are in zone 4b and plan to start the seedlings inside and transport them in April.

What everyone's saying

"I start everything this way and it works great! I usually pot up one size before transplanting, but the whole tube goes right in the bigger planter. Super easy and free!" replied a user from Oregon.

"Yes it works! Actually really well for those darn tiny, difficult carrot seeds. Do it in winter, at a table with bright light and no wind! You're giving a way to hide the seeds from birds and insects," wrote one Reddit user in the thread.

"I am trying the cardboard method this year where you sow the carrots, moisten the ground, cover with cardboard, moisten that, and let it sit for a week before removing cardboard," advised another.

How it's helping

It's a zero-cost option that doesn't require buying extra materials. And since toilet paper rolls are usually thrown away, reusing them means less waste and less plastic entering landfills.

It saves people money, but it's also helping the environment by reusing everyday materials.

Instead of contributing to the growing waste pile in landfills that in turn cause the output of methane plumes, you're turning something that would be discarded into a useful tool for growing food. This small step is just one way to practice sustainability and reduce pollution, especially in our oceans.

For gardeners in USDA hardiness zone 4b, where the average minimum winter temperature is between minus 25 and minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit, starting seedlings indoors around late February to early March and transplanting them in early April ensures carrots get a good head start without frost damage.

This method also allows gardeners in colder climates to protect their seedlings from harsh conditions while promoting healthy root development.

Overall, this is an awesome way for gardeners who want to grow their own food to reduce the use of plastic and spend less money. The hack is easy, free, and a great way to keep things eco-friendly while getting the best out of your garden at the right time.

