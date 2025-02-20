Woman shares genius way to use old lids: 'The perfect repurpose'

In a world that has not yet fully prioritized clean energy, living sustainably can be difficult and frustrating. However, there are endless small ways to shrink our own carbon footprints daily, and it's always a delight to stumble upon one of those hacks.

Such was the case for TikToker Kenz (@curlygirlkenzz), who gleefully shared a recent finding— the lid for her tampon container can easily be repurposed as jewelry storage.

The scoop

The reason an idea like this is so exciting to someone like Kenz is because it solves a problem while requiring almost no time or effort.

As she describes, once you're done using the container of tampons, simply leave the lid on your counter and place your jewelry, such as necklaces or bracelets, into it. What a great way to keep track of it after you've taken it off.

This particular lid came from an L. tampon container, but the concept likely applies to various brands.

How it's helping

The benefits of this hack are twofold. First, it helps the consumer save money on jewelry storage (plus, as the video shows, it looks nice and doesn't take up much space).

Secondly, it helps the environment. We all learned the phrase "reduce, reuse, recycle" growing up, and while it's certainly catchy, it also encapsulates how an individual can contribute to environmental conservation. As the clip's title — "The perfect repurpose for this lid !!" — suggests, this hack concerns reuse.

What everyone's saying

If you ever happen to find a sustainable solution hiding in plain sight, it's never a bad idea to post your findings on social media. Your friends will surely be as grateful to learn about it as you were.

Along these lines, just as Kenz was overjoyed to share this newly discovered hack, her audience responded with similar enthusiasm.

One user simply responded, "Oh mah gawd oh mah gawd."

Another even added their own twist, remarking, "Oooohhh for a candle holder too!!" To which Kenz agreed: "Smart!!! You're so right!"

If you share one conservation idea, your friend shares another, and their friend shares a third, before you know it, everyone's shrinking their carbon footprint together.

