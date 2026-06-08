Woman hasn't bought tampons or pads in 9 years and says the switch saved nearly $2,000

"One of the most underrated reasons to make the switch is you save so much money."

For one zero-waste creator, a simple switch has turned into a nearly decade-long money-saver.

In a video shared on TikTok, Brennan Kai @brennan.kai) says she hasn't bought a single-use tampon or pad in almost nine years, estimating that the choice has saved her nearly $2,000.

What's happening?

In the video's caption, Kai says the change goes back to 2017, when she was working to reduce her environmental impact. She also recalled that reusable period products were much less common then, which led her to spend hours digging through options to figure out what might be accessible and work for her.

Kai also highlighted Period Nirvana after a recent trip to the shop in Asheville, North Carolina. She said the owner first created an online guide to help people identify reusable products that could fit their needs and that the business now offers a wide selection in-store.

@brennan.kai I haven't bought a single-use period product in 9 years (!!) & it's one of the best decisions I've ever made. Back in 2017, when I was first starting to lower my environmental footprint, one of the very first swaps I made was switching to sustainable period products & I haven't looked back🩸 At the time, reusable period products were way less mainstream, and I remember spending hours researching all the options and learning what actually could work for me. One of the biggest resources that helped me was the @Period Nirvana YouTube channel. They offer a quiz that helps you to determine what products are the best option for you, and now they've grown into a full-on store that carries pretty much every reusable period product option out there, from cups and discs to period underwear and reusable pads. I visited their brick and mortar store in April and I have only positive things to say about what they do! 9 years later, I still haven't gone back to single-use period products, and it's become so normal to me that I forget other women aren't in the same boat. I predominantly use my @nixit disc & @Aisle ♬ original sound - cutiecollections

She framed reusable period care as a category with more variety than many people expect, noting that the upsides of leaving single-use products behind are not limited to waste reduction.

Why does it matter?

The ongoing cost of period supplies can add up, and Kai described that as a major reason she has stayed with reusable products. In her words, "One of the most underrated reasons to make the switch is you save so much money."

She said there is a convenience factor as well. After years of relying on reusable products, she no longer has to think about sudden trips to the store for supplies. "The last thing I want to have to worry about after nine years of not thinking about it is needing to run to CVS and spend $12 on a box of tampons on a moment's notice," she said.

Unlike single-use pads and tampons, menstrual cups, discs, reusable underwear, and washable pads can be used much longer if they are properly maintained. Reusable alternatives may appeal to some people because they can reduce dependence on products that contain plastic or even lead.

Meanwhile, previous research has explored the potential for some reusable period products to contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are linked to a range of serious health problems. This research could inform consumers' choices and the improvement of user-centered menstrual products, including for those who may have sensitivities to certain materials.

Kai also addressed period stigma directly, telling viewers, "Periods are normal and natural, and you're only here because of them."

What can I do?

For those interested in reusable products, Kai suggested looking into all the available options. In her video and caption, she pointed to the expanded market for reusable items.

Because bodies and preferences vary, product quizzes and educational guides can help narrow the choices. Trying out different options can also help a user find their perfect fit.

The comments on Kai's video also offered a glimpse of how different solutions work for different people.

"I've had a cup for years and I have loved it," one commenter wrote.

Another shared, "I used a cup for about 10 years and now I've been using period underwear for the past six months."

For Kai, the takeaway is straightforward: "There are so many options nowadays."

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