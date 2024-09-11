Homeowner shares genius alternative to save money on single-use dusters: 'I was looking for a swap'

Over the course of 10 years, you could save up to $15,000 by eliminating single-use items like dusters.

It can be hard to find reusable alternatives to many of the products we use every day. One eco-friendly homeowner found a way to eliminate single-use dusters.

The scoop

Maria (@livingplanetfriendly) shares her low-waste lifestyle with her quarter of a million followers on TikTok. She posts videos about reducing food waste and reusing plastic containers.

In one recent clip, Maria explains how she found a reusable duster that slips right over the handle of a ubiquitous sweeping brand's duster.

The reusable duster appears to be made from fluffy microfiber, and the creator says she found it on Etsy. In the clip, she demonstrates how the duster picks up dust all over her home. She shares that once you're done dusting the whole home, you can toss the duster in the wash.

Maria also says the duster pairs well with her homemade glass cleaner made from vinegar, water, and essential oils. Low-waste and reusable tools paired with natural cleaners will make your chores an eco-friendly part of your day.

How it's working

Tips like this save you money while helping keep your waste out of landfills. Over the course of 10 years, you could save up to $15,000 by eliminating single-use items. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the United States uses around 730,000 tons of plastic annually, 87% of which does not get recycled.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The CBD also reported, "About 34% of dead leatherback sea turtles have ingested plastics." Sea life can get caught in plastic bags or packaging causing injury or even death.

There is good news on the plastic front, however. Bans on single-use bags are making a difference. Environment America found that bans across several states in the U.S. have eliminated six billion bags from the trash stream, which is "enough bags to circle the earth 42 times."

What people are saying

The folks on TikTok were thrilled to learn a less wasteful alternative to disposable dusters.

"Omg I was looking for a swap for this!" wrote one person

Another commented, "It's unfortunate that disposable dusters became a thing in the first place. Old feather dusters (and the like) worked ok."

Someone else said, "YESSSS! You can also get/make reusable swiffer pads."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.