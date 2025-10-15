Woman reveals why you should stop buying disinfectant wipes: 'What a great idea'

Disinfectant wipes can pose a variety of issues if you're trying to keep your home clean.

A TikToker took to the platform to share their hack for replacing disposable disinfectant wipes in your home with something reusable that cleans just as well.

The scoop

TikToker cbc (@cbclife98) shared a video where she explained how to get rid of the disposable disinfectant wipes that you see in every home nowadays, using simple, three-ingredient wipes.

First, buy reusable paperless towels at the store, and get yourself a glass mason jar. Next, roll and stuff the towels into the jar, and fill the space with a solution of water, vinegar, and dish soap. Leave the towels to soak in the jar, and then pull from the middle to get your wipes out. Then, you can use the wipes to clean your house, run them through the laundry, and start the process again, while using the lid to keep the clean wipes soaking in the solution you created.

How it's helping

This hack does a great job of replacing disposable cleaning wipes, which can pose a variety of issues if you're trying to keep your home clean and reduce the amount of waste you're producing.

According to Consumer Reports, some of the chemicals found in typical disposable wipes have been linked to asthma and other health issues. They can contain bleach, hydrogen peroxide, or quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs or quats) as their disinfecting agent to kill germs on surfaces.

But bleach and quats in particular carry risks for use around children; quats are technically classified as a pesticide, and both have been linked to asthma and reproductive issues.

On top of the health issues, disposable wipes contribute heavily to our growing trash problem as a single-use product; they often contain plastic that doesn't degrade, and contribute to the creation of microplastics, and the parts that do break down generate carbon as they degrade. Switching to reusable wipes is a great way to reduce the harm you do to the environment, while also making your home safer.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved this idea.

"What a great idea!!!!" one said.

"Thanks I ordered me some," said another.

