Home cook shares genius kitchen trick for reusing old lids: 'Try it yourself'

TikToker Joan (@veganfoodcrazy) had a simple suggestion that could help you get the most out of your reused containers. Anyone looking to make the most of their kitchen storage space will want to check this out.

The scoop

"Did you know that you can use the lids from nut butter and other jars on your Ball jars?" asked Joan in her video.

Joan went on to effortlessly swap in a different lid on the glass jar. This is possible because Ball jars have extra-wide threading, which makes it easy to use lids with the right diameter regardless of the threading they have on the inside.

How it's helping

One of the challenges of reusing containers is that lids often get mixed up in storage. Having a few interchangeable lids ensures you can extend the life of containers instead of throwing them out in frustration.

In general, reusing a product is a much better option than recycling. For one, buying new items won't be necessary. That saves you a few bucks, at the very least. It also avoids the need to expend energy and resources to manufacture new items from virgin materials.

Downstream, reuse prevents waste from the recycling process and environmental destruction in landfills. Plastic recycling is notoriously inefficient, and though the recycling of glass is efficient, it doesn't get recycled at especially high rates.

Finding a new home for usable items can save you money and keep the environment in better shape for future generations. To discover new and creative ways to repurpose everyday items, take a look at our recycling guide.

What everyone's saying

TikTok viewers were keen to try out this simple kitchen hack.

"Thank you," said one commenter.

"Those jars also fit the authorizer blender perfectly – the blade lower base part," suggested another.

