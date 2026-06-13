'[If] you have grass, this is important': Florida designer shares 3 native swaps that slash water use

Replacing even part of a grass lawn can mean lower water bills, less mowing, and less time spent on upkeep.

Keeping grass healthy pushes up the water bill during dry stretches. One landscape designer shares alternatives that might save you lots of money.

In a recent TikTok, @thenativeyardco highlighted three bright native ground covers as alternatives to water-hungry turf that also support butterflies and other pollinators.

What's happening?

Ariana of Native Yard Co., a South Florida native-plant landscape designer who says she is "Re-wilding the planet one yard at a time," is urging homeowners to rethink traditional grass lawns.

In her video, TikTok creator Ariana said, "If you are a local Floridian and you have grass, this is important. Listen up."

She highlighted the major water usage problem with conventional lawns: "There are 40 million acres of grass in the United States. It is the most irrigated crop in our country."

She also argued that traditional lawns often require heavy watering once the rainy season ends, and that homeowners who use pesticides and herbicides can contribute to pesticide runoff.

Her top three Florida-native alternatives are sunshine mimosa, dune sunflower, and swamp twinflower.

For coastal yards, Ariana recommended dune sunflower, which handles salty soil near the shore and is "fantastic for pollinators." In areas with richer, wetter ground, she said swamp twinflower is a better fit and can tolerate foot traffic. Sunshine mimosa, meanwhile, is drought-tolerant, spreads quickly, and "has the ability to add nitrogen to the soil."

Why does it matter?

Replacing even part of a grass lawn can mean lower water bills, less mowing, and less time spent on upkeep.

Native ground covers are often better suited to local heat, rainfall, and soil conditions, making them easier to maintain than conventional turf.

Swapping out grass can also make a yard more resilient while helping local ecosystems. Ariana said swamp twinflower is a host plant for the Buckeye butterfly, and sunshine mimosa is a host plant for the Sulphur butterfly.

One commenter wrote, "I did my lawn with Mimosa. I don't mow all summer and let it reseed itself."

What can I do?

If you want to add these groundcovers and cut back on grass, you don't have to tear up your yard and restart.

Even a partial lawn replacement can reduce watering and maintenance while adding to biodiversity.

Native ground covers can make your summer easier, the ecosystem happier, and your wallet heavier.

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