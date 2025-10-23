Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after revamping neglected yard: 'That is amazing work'

"We bought this house because it was all we could afford."

Fifteen years ago, a homeowner bought an abandoned property whose structures had deteriorated over time.

The homeowner dedicated over a decade to restoring both the physical structures of the home as well as the natural habitat in their backyard, and shared the drastic transformation of the house to the r/Gardening subreddit, garnering a lot of attention.

"We bought this house because it was all we could afford … We didn't have a lot of money; we had 3 kids, a mortgage, and a vision," the original poster began. "After 15 years of blood, sweat, and tears (and a trip to the hospital … ) this is where we are now."

The initial photos depicted what appeared to be an abandoned, destroyed inground pool, which had become an unofficial bonfire spot for discarded wood, and a dilapidated backyard deck.

The "after" pictures of the backyard showed a vibrant and thriving landscape with beautiful entertainment spaces around a bonfire area, as well as an outdoor dining area.

The outer portions of the yard also seem to have been rewilded — a wetland restored "with help and seeds from local conservationists and the botanical society," the original poster noted.

The homeowner put in a lot of work to rejuvenate and transform the property, landscaping with native plants.

Incorporating native plants into your landscaping, as the poster chose to do, restores the health of the local ecosystem by providing shelter and food for local wildlife and pollinators. Pollinators contribute to plant reproduction, protecting the food supply of local wildlife and mankind.

Native plant lawns also tend to require much less maintenance than monoculture lawns or gardens with invasive plant species, and need less frequent watering and mowing. This saves homeowners time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills.

Lawn replacement options that offer homeowners similar savings on maintenance and water bills include buffalo grass and clover. Both lawn replacement options are slow-growing and water-thrifty, making them ideal choices for homeowners seeking a more low-maintenance lawn.

"That is amazing work! You should be extremely proud of yourself, and I'm happy that you get to enjoy such a beautiful space," one commenter said.

"Wow — fantastic work! … Thank you for sharing with us," another user wrote.

"I love it when a vision is actualized — fantastic job!" a third user commented.

