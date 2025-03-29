Tenant considers drastic move after neighbor's repeated disturbing actions: 'Call 911 and evacuate'

This tenant's story reminds us that we should never be afraid to call out our neighbors or local businesses if they are doing something that could be potentially dangerous to us, them, or others.

Posting on the r/legaladvice subreddit, the tenant recounted how a restaurant under their apartment building left their gas burners with no pilots on for two separate nights, causing gas to fill the apartment as the tenant — and their neighbors — slept.

"Everyone makes mistakes and the first time I wasn't worried about it but now that it happened again, something needs to change so this doesn't happen again," they said in the post.

The tenant went on to ask if there was a way to legally charge the restaurant manager, whom the tenant warned they would call the police if this occurred a third time. Essentially, all responses said there should be no hesitation in immediately calling 911 or the fire department.

Unfortunately, despite how dangerous gas leaks can be, tenants are not uncommonly put at risk by them.

In some cases, it can be difficult even to get one's landlord to address the issue. Last year, one tenant faced pushback after calling their gas company to address a strong gas smell in their home.

For the restaurant tenant, their gas company cannot force the restaurant to do anything, so they can only take any action that involves their apartment complex.

Users were advised that the best course of action in case of leaks happening again is to leave the area immediately, call 911, and report gas odors or other potential gas leaks immediately.

Repeated cases of this will force the township and/or fire marshal to begin issuing a fine against the restaurant for each violation, which could eventually lead to a business shutdown.

"Call 911 and evacuate. Every time. Not even joking. Gas leaking like that isn't to play around with," one commenter added.

