7,000 residential elevator switches recalled over flaw that can leave doors unlocked and turn deadly

If the safeguard does not work, someone could open the door and find an empty shaft.

Officials are recalling a safety component found in thousands of residential elevators, warning that a malfunction can leave an exterior door unlocked and create a potentially deadly fall hazard.

For families who rely on home elevators for accessibility, that kind of defect can quickly turn an everyday convenience into a serious safety risk.

What happened?

About 7,000 SUNS International SS6291 Solenoid Interlock switches used in residential elevators are being recalled.

Regulators said the parts can jam in a retracted position, allowing an exterior elevator door to remain unlocked even when the elevator car is on another floor.

In a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission notice, regulators said the recalled parts were installed in residential elevators manufactured between Aug. 20, 2024, and Nov. 6, 2025, and have date codes 2431 to 2543. The switches are about 10 inches long and 2 inches wide, weigh around 2 pounds, and have a side label showing "SUNS," the model number, and the date code.

The agency said SUNS International and authorized residential elevator dealers nationwide sold the switches between September 2024 and November 2025 for about $200. The importer was SUNS International LLC of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and the product was made in China.

The recall is listed as number 26-531, and the CPSC posted the notice on June 4. According to the agency, SUNS has received one report of a switch jamming, but no injuries have been reported.

Why does it matter?

These interlock switches are meant to keep an exterior elevator door from opening unless the elevator car is on that floor. If the safeguard does not work, someone could open the door and find an empty shaft.

Residential elevators are often installed to make homes more accessible for people with mobility challenges.

Homeowners now have to determine whether their elevator contains the affected switch, stop using it, and arrange for a repair.

What's being done?

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using any residential elevator with the recalled SUNS interlock switch. SUNS said homeowners should contact the company or their elevator installer so a replacement interlock switch can be installed free of charge by a professional.

Anyone checking a switch should look for the SUNS brand name, model SS6291, and date codes 2431 through 2543 on the label. The recall remedy requires professional replacement rather than a do-it-yourself fix.

According to the CPSC, consumers can reach SUNS International at 978-349-2329, by email at recall@suns-usa.com, or through suns-usa.com.

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