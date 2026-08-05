In Hawaii, flood-rescued dog recovers from eye surgery, and still needs a forever home

"He's probably a one-in-a-million dog. We're going to need to reach out a little bit more."

Months after surviving flooding in Hawaii and undergoing eye surgery, one rescued dog is still missing the final piece of his recovery: a permanent home.

Now healthy enough to wag his tail and socialize, Taylor — a 4-year-old pointer mix — is living in foster care as his rescuers hope his progress soon leads to adoption.

What happened?

According to Hawaii News Now, rescuers came across Taylor in March while searching for another missing dog. He had been caught up in the Kona Low flooding and was dealing with an eye issue that required surgery.

After the procedure, Taylor has made significant progress. The report said he is now in a fostering program, giving him time to heal, socialize, and show more of his personality.

The outlet reported that Hawaii Pointer Rescue is now trying to help him make the move from foster care to a forever home.

Why does it matter?

Flooding does not just damage homes and roads — it can also separate pets from families, leave animals injured, and put added strain on rescuers and foster networks.

For shelters and rescue groups, the hardest part is not always the initial rescue. It can be the long stretch afterward, when medical care, foster placement, and adoption efforts all require time, money, and patience.

A home environment can help dogs decompress, rebuild trust, and show potential adopters who they are beyond the trauma of an emergency rescue.

What's being done?

Taylor's recovery has already included several milestones. After helping rescue him, Hawaii Pointer Rescue arranged the eye surgery he needed and placed him in foster care, where he is continuing to regain his strength, confidence, and trust.

Rescue groups often rely on fosters, donations, and community visibility to support animals with medical needs or longer recovery periods.

Taylor may need additional care, but his foster family told Hawaii News Now that he is full of love.

"For us, Taylor is one of the longest resident dogs that we've had," an official from Hawaii Pointer Rescue said to the outlet. "He's probably a one-in-a-million dog. We're going to need to reach out a little bit more."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.