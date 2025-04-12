Car expert explains which EV feature can make or break its resale value: 'The most important and expensive part of any EV'

"Your car is only as good as its battery."

The market for used electric vehicles is booming, and if you're ready to sell your EV and use the return to purchase another, there's one feature that can make or break its resale value.

The scoop

Car expert EddieX (@EddieX) joined Recurrent in Nashville, Tennessee, to break down why it is crucial to ensure your EV's battery is in top condition.

"Your car is only as good as its battery," EddieX says in a video shared by Recurrent (@recurrentauto) on YouTube. "It's the most important and expensive part of any EV."

Recurrent makes it easy to monitor what's going on with your vehicle with its free tools developed by battery scientists.

After you register your EV with the startup using your VIN or license plate, Recurrent will record your battery data and compare it to learnings from thousands of other EV batteries, providing transparency about the health of your vehicle.

How it's helping

In a competitive used EV market that exhibited year-over-year growth of nearly 35%, according to a March report from Cox Automotive, Recurrent's free tools can give you an edge.

"When it comes time to sell your EV, they'll even generate a battery report so you get better offers from EV experts," EddieX explains in the YouTube video.

In fact, an independent study from vehicle wholesaler ADESA discovered this confidence-building data increased the value of EVs by $1,400 on average. Sellers also don't have to worry about being inundated with calls from prospective buyers.

"There's no spam or commitment — simply offers you can accept or ignore," EddieX says.

Recurrent offers a service that provides wins all around. As a seller, you'll have more money in your pocket. If you're a buyer transitioning from a gas-powered vehicle, you'll have access to a more affordable EV you can trust will save you on maintenance and fuel.

Finally, having more EVs on the road means cleaner air for communities, as the vehicles don't spew any heat-trapping, asthma-linked tailpipe pollution.

What everyone's saying

The verdict is in: EV drivers and sellers are thrilled with Recurrent.

"I love data, and the reports offered by Recurrent give me clear insights into my battery health and how my charging habits impact performance over time," one EV owner wrote.

"Recurrent makes it easier to be an EV owner," another said. "... I'm not a 'car guy' by any means, but the research and advice Recurrent produces is easy to understand and very helpful."

"Due to the insights on projected battery health and range, my comfort level increased enough that I traded in my vehicle and I couldn't be more pleased," a third wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.