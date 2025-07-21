Woman shares video after making adorable use of old spice jars: 'This is so precious'

One creative TikToker captured hearts online with her charming approach to repurposing everyday kitchen items that might otherwise end up in a landfill.

McKayla Horst (@mckayla_horst) posted a video showing how she transforms empty spice containers into magnetic flower vases that stick right to the refrigerator.

The video, part of an ongoing repurposing series, demonstrates her simple yet elegant hack for giving old spice jars new life. "Empty spice container turned [into] fridge magnet flower vase!" she wrote in the description, noting that these would be "so perfect for toddler dandelion pickings."

#repurposing #upcycled ♬ Sleepgarden - Alan Gogoll @mckayla_horst Part 3: Repurposing something to give it purpose//Empty spice container turned to fridge magnet flower vase! 🌼 These would be so perfect for toddler dandelion pickings! Haven't posted a repurposing video in a while, so here ya go! LMK if you have any items you want me to see if I can repurpose. #repurpose

Rather than purchasing new decorative items or storage solutions, families can transform the containers they have into functional kitchen decor. These magnetic mini vases provide an easy way to display small flowers or herbs without taking up precious container space.

Repurposing glass containers keeps them out of landfills and reduces demand for new ones. Glass jars — which are recyclable but often end up in the dump — can take hundreds of years to decompose, and each reclaimed container is one less item out there to potentially harm our environment.

What's more, this DIY approach can put money back in your family's pocket. Repurposing household items can save hundreds of dollars annually on storage and decorative purchases. For example, store-bought magnetic planters typically retail for around $10 and above.

The TikTok community embraced Horst's creativity.

"That's such a cute idea, doing this immediately," one commenter wrote.

"This is SO precious," said another.

"Oh my goodness!! I'm obsessed with this," shared another commenter.

Sustainable living practices keep gaining momentum, allowing people to discover new ways to reduce waste and beautify your home. Simple repurposing projects can deliver major environmental benefits and practical solutions, inspiring others to reimagine the potential of everyday items before tossing them out — and, speaking of, don't forget to check out some creative uses or ways to donate your old medicine containers while you're at it.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.