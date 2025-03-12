Consumer sparks debate about the correct time to throw away decade-old pillows: 'It's getting to the point'

Memory foam pillows can be a great support for those with back pain or for consumers who want a longer-lasting comfortable product. Unfortunately, like with all elastic and moldable materials, they lose their strength and stretch over time.

One consumer shared on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit that they were at a loss for ideas on how to reuse old memory foam.

"I have a memory foam pillow and chair pad that I've used for 10-ish years. It's getting to the point where they are needing [to be] replaced. Any ideas on secondary uses that these could be used for?" the OP wrote.

"I use my old pillows and mattress pads to stuff my giant 'bean bag' chair. It's soooo much more supportive now," one user shared.

"I'm an artist who sells my work at art fairs. I have happily accepted used memory foam to pack boxes to prevent breakage! At that point it doesn't matter what it looks like. I cut it down to fit my crates, and my pottery gets nicely protected," another suggested.

Memory foam is made from a synthetic material called polyurethane foam. When washed or discarded, synthetic materials shed microfilaments into sewage systems and end up in our oceans.

Finding a way to reuse items until they are unusable saves a lot of synthetic fibers from entering waterways. Repurposing items is also a great tool to employ in your decluttering journey.

You can reuse memory foam in other ways around your home, including for support in science projects, adding dimension to Halloween costumes, and restuffing animal beds and pillows.

If you do not live in a DIY project household, call your local animal shelters to see if they need it to restuff their animal beds. You can also offer your memory foam to your local Buy Nothing group.

Individual memory foam pillows can cost as much as $225 for high-end products. Reusing memory foam can help save money for your household and offers an eco-friendly way to extend the life of a synthetic material.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.