  • Home Home

Consumer sparks debate about the correct time to throw away decade-old pillows: 'It's getting to the point'

"Any ideas?"

by Brianne Nemiroff
"Any ideas?"

Photo Credit: iStock

Memory foam pillows can be a great support for those with back pain or for consumers who want a longer-lasting comfortable product. Unfortunately, like with all elastic and moldable materials, they lose their strength and stretch over time.

One consumer shared on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit that they were at a loss for ideas on how to reuse old memory foam.

"I have a memory foam pillow and chair pad that I've used for 10-ish years. It's getting to the point where they are needing [to be] replaced. Any ideas on secondary uses that these could be used for?" the OP wrote.

"I use my old pillows and mattress pads to stuff my giant 'bean bag' chair. It's soooo much more supportive now," one user shared

"I'm an artist who sells my work at art fairs. I have happily accepted used memory foam to pack boxes to prevent breakage! At that point it doesn't matter what it looks like. I cut it down to fit my crates, and my pottery gets nicely protected," another suggested.

Memory foam is made from a synthetic material called polyurethane foam. When washed or discarded, synthetic materials shed microfilaments into sewage systems and end up in our oceans

Watch now: NYC just expanded its curbside composting program

Finding a way to reuse items until they are unusable saves a lot of synthetic fibers from entering waterways. Repurposing items is also a great tool to employ in your decluttering journey.

You can reuse memory foam in other ways around your home, including for support in science projects, adding dimension to Halloween costumes, and restuffing animal beds and pillows. 

If you do not live in a DIY project household, call your local animal shelters to see if they need it to restuff their animal beds. You can also offer your memory foam to your local Buy Nothing group.

How often do you buy furniture?

Basically never 🙅

Only when I move 🏠

Every few years 🗓️

Basically all the time 🛋️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Individual memory foam pillows can cost as much as $225 for high-end products. Reusing memory foam can help save money for your household and offers an eco-friendly way to extend the life of a synthetic material.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x