Gardener shares brilliant life hack using old pizza boxes: 'How did I never think of this?'

by Taylor Smith
Gardening indoors is no easy feat, especially if you live in an apartment. Between the limited space and the mess that comes with soil and water, it can feel like more hassle than it's worth. 

This Redditor shared a clever hack that not only makes the repotting process way easier but also gives you a valid excuse to order pizza for dinner. Win-win!

"I was today years old when I discovered this."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

The r/houseplants subreddit is full of creative tips, but this one really caught people's attention, with one commenter exclaiming, "New gardening life hack unlocked!"

When you're working with a limited space, repotting can get messy fast. That's where the pizza box comes in. Its wide, flat shape makes it a perfect tray to catch dirt, stray roots, and water spills. 

Instead of dragging out newspaper or trying to keep everything balanced over the sink, you just open the box, plop your plant down, and get to work. Bonus: It probably still smells faintly of pizza, which isn't the worst thing in the world.

How it's helping

If you've ever tried to repot a plant on your kitchen counter or coffee table, you know how quickly soil ends up everywhere. This trick saves your surfaces, your time, and maybe even your sanity. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

It also gives that greasy cardboard box a second life, which is a small but meaningful way to reduce waste. Most pizza boxes can't be recycled because of oil stains, so repurposing them for plant chores is a smart, sustainable workaround.

On top of that, this hack is super helpful for anyone living in a small space. No potting bench? No problem. The pizza box acts as a portable workspace that folds flat when you're done. 

You can even use it multiple times before tossing it. This commenter said theirs has lasted an entire year.

What everyone's saying

One commenter shared this bonus tip if you're not a pizza fan but still want to use this repotting hack: "Most local pizza places will give you a box if you ask. I do the same, and tip the guys a few bucks in their tip jar."

Commenters were amazed at how simple and effective this hack is, with one asking, "How did I never think of this?"

Another said, "I was today years old when I discovered this."

