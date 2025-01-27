Resident in disbelief after unprecedented policy makes neighborhood nearly unrecognizable: 'All of them ... near empty'

A Redditor took to the site to express shock at how much New York's congestion pricing had changed their neighborhood for the better.

"Congestion pricing worked better than we even imagined," they wrote after experiencing the change. "The cars are just...gone."

In the video they posted, you see a bike rider going through the streets of New York City virtually unimpeded by cars. According to the biker, they're riding through the busiest hours of the day prior to the fee's implementation.

At the start of 2025, New York City implemented congestion pricing, which charges drivers a toll for driving on local streets below 60th Street, which has been designated a congestion relief zone. Trucks are also charged for any time they enter those zones.

While the fee was met with consternation from some drivers, as well as the governor of New Jersey, the impact has been undeniably positive. It has reduced the number of cars on the streets of New York and made it safer for bikers and pedestrians to travel. It also helps to reduce pollution and carbon emissions in those areas, making the air healthier for pedestrians to breathe.

Opting for alternative forms of transportation not only helps the environment but also your health. Walking or biking instead of driving your car is a great way to stay physically active.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The comments on Reddit were overwhelmingly positive, celebrating the change.

"For those that don't know NYC, this footage is near miraculous. Without Congestion Pricing every one of these streets would either be gridlock or near it," one user wrote. "All of them...near empty. Honestly almost crazy. We've been advocating and marching for years for this and knew it would work but honestly even I didn't think it would work THIS well."

"I'm wary of counting chickens, and suspect people will give in eventually, but this looks great," said another. "I would feel safe biking on those streets."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



