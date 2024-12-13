Gardener reveals what to do with this year's mums instead of throwing them out: 'I didn't know'

An expert gardener shared a little-known but helpful tip, explaining that many chrysanthemums are perennials that can be planted to return year after year.

The TikTok account You Can Do It Gardening (@youcandoitgardening) posted an informative video about chrysanthemums. These popular flowers are often purchased in pots and discarded when their season ends. However, Jess, the gardener behind the account, explained that many mums can be replanted.

She urged her followers, "Don't throw out those mums!" Instead, she encouraged them to replant mums because they're hardy enough to bloom again. Despite the dead look when their season ends, they're still alive. The video showed how to snap off the dead stems to replant the roots.

Chrysanthemum roots and a healthy plot of soil are all you need. You can also divide the roots to grow multiple mum plants.

Jess shared that she likes to "spread mums around" to fill out her garden. Mums are especially perfect perennials (explained here by Wildflowers in Bloom). They bloom later in the fall, keeping gardens colorful when other blossoms go dormant.

Mums look completely dead when their bloom finishes, so many people throw them away when they're still alive. Jess's advice can save you money because you don't need to buy new mums every year.

Plus, gardening has a range of benefits. Spending time outdoors can improve physical health, and caring for plants can boost mental wellness by relieving stress.

This also saves mums "doomed for the yard waste pile or landfill," as Jess put it. Replanting mums means they won't end up in landfills, where they contribute to pollution.

As Jess pointed out in her caption, these flowers can be excellent pollinators. "It's so nice to have late-season bloomers—both for us and for pollinators," she wrote. Supporting pollinators supports our food supply too, as the United States Department of Agriculture explained.

This brilliant hack means more blossoms in your yard, more money in your wallet, and happy pollinators in your garden.

Commenters were delighted to learn chrysanthemums can be perennial. One expressed surprise, "Wow I didn't know!!!"

A few people discovered this information just in time to save their mums. One said, "I just threw mine into the woods! I'm going to run and put it into the ground." Another commented, "Off to go rescue my mums from the mum pile of death in the back corner of the lot."

