Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'Achieved all this in less than a year'

by Daysia Tolentino
Photo Credit: Reddit

A gardener shared the results of their front yard's garden less than a year after planting, and the results are astonishing.

The planter posted before and after photos to the r/GardeningUK community on Reddit. The images show a sparse, monoculture grass lawn juxtaposed with a luscious, blooming garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Still a very young front garden...went crazy a little bit but we love it...should also add this is my first time gardening, achieved all this in less than a year as we moved in Oct 2024," the original poster said. 

The OP shared another angle of the garden in a comment. It showed the full breadth of the flowering plants in the yard.

While replacing a lawn with more native plants can look beautiful, it also has many financial and environmental benefits. 

Monocultural lawns can guzzle water and require a lot of maintenance. With the cost of water and utility bills rising, it's helpful to find areas to cut back on usage to save money. The growing "no lawn" movement in the U.S. has been fighting back against this costly home expense. 

Native plants require less water and chemicals to maintain. Plus, they attract crucial pollinators that help to create healthy produce and plant growth. 

One easy, hardy, and low-maintenance option is clover. It's inexpensive, doesn't require fertilizer, and helps control weeds. Buffalo grass or rewilding your outdoor space are other great ways to upgrade your yard

The gardener on Reddit said they consider their yard "easy maintenance." It helps that gardening is something they love to do, they added. Gardening is known to be a great way to destress, and some studies show that it helps your mental health. 

Fellow Reddit users were delighted by the garden. Some asked the poster for insight on how they got such a blooming yard in less than a year.

"Fan-bloomin'-tastic," one person said. "Congratulations, looks amazing! I hope you get to enjoy it lots!"

Others thanked the OP for adding a bit of beauty to their neighborhood.

"Looks amazing a good garden makes all the difference," another Reddit user said. "I'm sure it raised the property value a lot too!"

