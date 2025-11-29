Homeowner desperately searches for advice after receiving 'exorbitant' $18,000 quote for simple renovation: 'Your price seems ridiculous'

One issue homeowners occasionally face is needing to replace a home's roof after installing solar panels. A roof will typically last 25 to 50 years, but if you don't replace it before it starts to fail, you could risk leaks, structural damage, and mold growth.

A New Jersey resident posted a question to r/solar seeking advice on the most cost-effective way to replace their roof with solar panels in place.

"Need to replace roof but solar company wants to charge an exorbitant amount of money to temporarily remove panels," the OP wrote.

In the post, the OP explained that they reached out to their solar leasing company and received a $18,000 quote to temporarily remove the panels and reinstall them after the new roof was installed. The OP was also considering purchasing the currently-leased system for $12,000 or prepaying the entire lease for $7,000.





"Is there another solution that I'm not thinking of?" they wondered.

This is an excellent question because many people face extra costs for solar panel removal and reinstallation due to necessary roof repairs. This additional work typically adds thousands of dollars onto roofing projects and must be done by a professional, licensed solar technician.

Furthermore, roofers and solar companies must coordinate their schedules, which can lead to project delays. You'll also experience a temporary loss of solar power and the money- and energy-saving benefits it provides while your panels are taken down.

Fortunately, some solar companies offer bundled roof-and-solar packages to simplify this process, with aligned warranties that cover the reinstallation work. It's also a good idea to replace your roof before installing solar panels if it's nearing the end of its lifespan.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

After a roof replacement, you can save thousands of dollars (up to $10,000) on a new solar installation by comparing competitive bids with TCD's Solar Explorer. One Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, has several free tools to help you understand your options and get estimates on buying and installing panels.

Through our Solar Explorer, you'll also find options for $0-down solar leasing programs, like Palmetto's LightReach program, which can help you reduce your utility rate by 20% and protect you from energy inflation. Plus, they take care of maintenance, too.

If you're trying to decide whether to buy or lease panels, this pros-and-cons comparison can help.

Once your solar system is in place, you can save even more money on monthly energy bills, up to 50% in some households, by pairing it with an upgraded HVAC. Our HVAC Explorer is a helpful guide to finding an affordable heat pump that saves you money and reduces your environmental impact.

Meanwhile, the r/solar subreddit is an excellent resource for people experiencing solar-related issues with their leasing companies, installers, or HOAs.

One Redditor offered some perspective in response to the OP's post, "I developed a roof leak a few weeks ago, and the range for deinstalling and reinstalling is $110 per panel to $185. I have 37 panels. I thought mine was expensive. Your price seems ridiculous."

"My installer said they charge $200/panel for R&R," another Redditor shared. "We have a 54-panel array, so, yeah, it's not cheap."

"Try calling around to other solar companies and see if they'll give you a quote on removing/reinstalling," someone else suggested.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.