Minnesota renter shares horror story after HOA refuses to make heating repairs during frigid winter: 'Does it benefit them somehow to not fix this?'

One frustrated renter on Reddit went to the r/HOA subreddit for answers when they had difficulty with their landlord and homeowners association regarding their heating.

"I have baseboard heat that doesn't respond at all to the thermostat; I can set it to 90 degrees and nothing happens," said the original poster. "The emergency heat does work, and it's been on 24/7 for a few weeks now. … My electricity usage is 101% higher than last year according to Xcel."

According to the original poster, they did their due diligence by reporting the issue.

"I reported this problem on October 23rd, and the property management says it's the HOA's responsibility to fix it, and the HOA is not responding," they said. "I'm seriously asking, does it benefit them somehow to not fix this?"





This isn't an idle question for the original poster or their landlord. Aside from the possibility that their emergency heating could go out, relying on less efficient HVAC systems can waste an incredible amount of money on energy, while upgrading your heating and cooling systems can save you money on your utility bills.

According to a commenter, while the HOA might be ultimately responsible for the repairs, it is the landlord's responsibility to coordinate them regardless.

According to a commenter, while the HOA might be ultimately responsible for the repairs, it is the landlord's responsibility to coordinate them regardless.

"How this should work," said the commenter. "1. You contact your landlord in the way they told you to contact them on the rental agreement you signed to let them know you have no heat. 2. Your landlord comes over to fix your problem or hires someone to do so. 3. If it is discovered that the issue lies outside your Unit, somewhere in the building outside your landlord's property, your landlord has the responsibility to deal with the HOA to get it fixed."

