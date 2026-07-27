Landlord asked for brush around the AC to be cleared, then one cut shut the whole system down

A renter's attempt to clear heavy growth around an outdoor air conditioning unit ended with the system shutting down and fresh worries about who would pay to fix it.

What happened?

On Reddit, the renter explained that their landlord had asked them to trim branches growing over and completely covering their AC unit.

They got started on the project, but unfortunately, they hit a wire that took the unit entirely out of commission. Images of the damage show what appears to be a severed refrigerant line.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"How bad is that or how much would it cost me roughly estimate wise?" the renter wondered.

Why does it matter?

Thick shrubs and fast-growing plants may look appealing, but they can crowd important equipment, require constant trimming, and create hazards when someone tries to cut them back in a hurry. A mishap like this can mean an emergency service call, days without cooling, and a difficult conversation between a renter and landlord over who is responsible for the repair.

Traditional lawns can add to that yard-maintenance burden as well because they require frequent mowing, edging, watering, and ongoing upkeep.

More homeowners and renters are considering lower-maintenance lawn replacements. Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can all reduce the time and money spent on yard work while also lowering water bills.

Even a partial lawn replacement, particularly around equipment pads, walkways, or property edges, can make a yard easier to manage and less likely to create problems like this.

What can I do?

If you are clearing vegetation around an AC unit, the safest first step is to shut off power to the system and avoid cutting anything you cannot clearly identify. If a wire, tube, or line gets damaged, stop immediately and call a licensed HVAC technician.

As for this renter, Reddit users urged them to check the terms of their lease to see if there was a way out, but they were overwhelmingly pessimistic about the chances of an easy fix.

"First mistake is doing s*** your landlord asks you to do if not qualified," one said.

"Shouldn't they be doing that?" another remarked about the landlords. "It's NOT going to be cheap anyway you look at it."

"This is the landlord's fault for letting the unit get this overgrown and for not hiring a professional to clean it up," a third suggested. "Unfortunately, they will likely try to blame this on you and make you pay for the repair. Personally, I would fight back and make them repair it."

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