Heartwarming video shows local man's efforts for struggling pond: 'Not me crying'

Removing invasive plants can be challenging, but a little motivation is always beneficial.

One TikToker showed off their reason for clearing invasive lilies that had taken over a body of water, detailing how they and a few neighbors waded into the small lake to remove as many plants as possible.

#InvasivePlants #Ducks #Ecology #Nature ♬ Storytelling - Adriel @reillyki For the Ducks! The ducks love these stumps but thanks to these invasive water lilies they have a difficult time accessing them to perch, swim, and eat for 6 months of the year. Clearing them felt great, swimmer's itch not so much. #WildlifeConservation

"For the Ducks!" Reillyki (@reillyki) explained. "The ducks love these stumps, but thanks to these invasive water lilies they have a difficult time accessing them to perch, swim, and eat for 6 months of the year."

Users were thrilled with the work Reillyki and Co. accomplished.

"Not me crying in bed about ducks gaining access to their stump and the amazing people who made it happen," one person said.

Another commented, "This looks so satisfying."

Invasive plant species of all kinds take over their surroundings just like these lilies took over the lake. Such plants then use up all the resources available and smother other plants that might grow in the area, damaging the ecosystem and destroying biodiversity. As evidenced here, they can also prove a hindrance for wildlife in daily activities; invasive plants can cut off food resources for animals by killing other plants, too.

Invasive plants don't only take over bodies of water, though. They can take over homes, too, by growing up the walls (and sometimes inside the walls), leaving homeowners on the hook for damages.

Wiping out invasive plants is easier when you switch to a native lawn, as native plants help keep invasive ones from gaining a foothold.

Utilizing native plants can be as simple as rewilding your lawn, and doing so saves homeowners money on their utilities — as native plants require little water — as well as time spent on lawn maintenance. Additionally, native plants attract pollinators of all kinds, which helps protect our food supply (and offers aesthetic appeal).

While native plants vary by area, you can install a common one such as buffalo grass or clover to get started. Even if you only plant a few native plants in a single garden bed, you and your environment will benefit.

And if you need motivation to clear out invasive plants or switch your lawn to a native one, look no further than local wildlife, as you'll be helping them immensely.

