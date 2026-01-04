Divorcing couple clashes over solar panels in bitter property dispute: 'I'm on my third legal team'

In addition to saving you money on utility bills, solar panels also guard against rising energy prices.

Solar panels offer many benefits to homeowners, but they have to be on your roof if you want to reap the rewards. That's the problem one person faced after they bought an array that was not reinstalled following a roofing project during a contentious divorce.

The clean energy adopter detailed the situation in the "r/solar" subreddit, saying their soon-to-be ex-wife replaced the home's roof "with insurance[,] but apparently that didn't include reinstallation of the panels." The husband added that the system was "improperly stored" and that he was paying $350 each month in solar loans.

While reinstalling solar panels can be expensive, commenters noted that most roof-replacement contracts include the reinstallation of panels. They also recommended contacting — in order — the roofing company, the insurance company, and a service company to get the system back online. Moreover, the original poster revealed in a comment that the roofers were contracted to "detach and reset" the panels as part of the project.

While this experience was complicated, going solar is one of the best ways to reduce energy costs. Panels capture the sun's free energy, and installers offer myriad options for buying and leasing.





Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program, for example, is one of many solutions. The TCD Solar Explorer can get you started, and partner EnergySage is another resource with information on systems, incentives, and estimates from vetted installers.

In addition to saving you money on utility bills, solar panels also guard against rising energy prices and ensure your home can withstand power outages if you pair them with battery storage.

The Solar Explorer simplifies the process with concierge-level service and can save you $10,000 on installation costs. It also provides no-money-down subscription options, including LightReach, which can cut your utility rate by 20%. Leasing programs allow homeowners to take advantage of the expired federal tax credit.

It's just one way clean home upgrades can save you money. Others, such as an efficient heat pump or HVAC system, further lower utility costs. The TCD HVAC Explorer makes it easy to find the right unit for your home and budget.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

You can even unlock $5,000 in rewards to spend on such purchases with the free Palmetto Home app, which encourages smart energy consumption through simple everyday lifestyle changes.

Despite advice to get their lawyer to do more legwork or find new representation, the OP was hesitant to spend the money to do it.

"I'm already in an eye-watering amount of debt and I'm on my third legal team," they said. "They are completely ineffective in getting anything on our side with this judge who clearly hates me."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.