California city sends rent cap, rollback, and tenant protections to November ballot

"There's going to be a lot of misinformation, a lot of fear-mongering."

A citizen-backed housing initiative is headed for Redwood City's November ballot after the City Council unanimously chose to let voters weigh in on a broad package of rent control and tenant protections.

The proposal combines a rent cap with a wider set of renter safeguards, including tougher eviction standards, higher relocation payments in some situations, and a new city-run program to oversee rentals.

What happened?

The action came after county officials confirmed that 4,751 valid signatures were collected, enough for the initiative to qualify, according to KQED.

Councilmember Chris Sturken said the city then had two choices: adopt the measure itself or put it before voters.

State law would limit which homes could be covered. Under California's Costa-Hawkins Act, only multifamily properties built before February 1, 1995, would be subject to the cap, and for those units, the measure would reset rents to their October 2025 levels and limit yearly increases to the lower of 5% or 60% of inflation.

The measure would also remake several other rental rules. It would apply just-cause eviction protections to nearly all rentals, including single-family homes and accessory dwelling units, require at least $12,000 in relocation payments for no-fault evictions, let displaced tenants return, and prevent landlords from passing utility costs on to tenants in rent-capped units.

A city-commissioned review found that those broader provisions could have sizable financial implications.

Jason Moody, managing principal at Economic & Planning Systems, told the council they come with "material costs and risks to property owners and investors."

Why does it matter?

For many renters, the November vote could shape not only what they pay each month but also whether they are able to remain in their homes at all.

William Gomez, a school social worker and Faith in Action leader, said nearly 60% of students in the Redwood City School District are socioeconomically disadvantaged, with many families living doubled up or tripled up to manage rent costs.

Redwood City has relied on California's 2019 Tenant Protection Act instead of adopting its own local rent-control law.

Supporters of the new measure argue it would provide stronger safeguards in a city where rents in older buildings have climbed sharply over the past 15 years.

Real estate groups say the policy would backfire rather than help.

Fernando Peña, government affairs director for the San Mateo County Association of Realtors, said the measure "doesn't add one unit of housing" and would "reduce supply, increase cost for everyone, and discourage investment."

Across the country, tenants have encountered landlord and housing rules that can block money-saving lifestyle changes, including growing food in gardens or hanging clotheslines to dry laundry.

Local housing policy can affect more than rent alone; it can shape whether families are able to lower household costs and make more sustainable choices.

What's being done?

The measure now heads into what is expected to be a closely watched campaign ahead of November.

Sturken said the council's role is "a bridge" between "sides that are diametrically opposed," while also warning that "There's going to be a lot of misinformation, a lot of fear-mongering."

Economic & Planning Systems estimated that the proposed program could cost Redwood City between $5 million and $11 million a year, while the ordinance's per-unit fees would cover only a portion of that total.

EPS associate Kaavya Chhatrapati said the initiative is "not expected to directly prevent" Redwood City from meeting its state housing goals, "but it could make affordable housing production and preservation more difficult over time."

"When it comes to housing, it seems for us to always prioritize corporations that value profit over human belonging," Gomez said.

But Joshua Howard, executive vice president of local public affairs for the California Apartment Association, argued the measure would do the reverse: "This measure builds government, not housing."

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