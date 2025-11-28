Homeowner receives cost-cutting advice after getting hit with 'through the roof' utility bills: 'Our total bill is around $1,000 a month'

One homeowner wanted to reduce their utility bills and considered every option, but advice from Reddit users might give them the encouragement to make a couple of planet-friendly upgrades.

The scoop

The original poster wrote about their dilemma in the r/Homeowners subreddit. In the post, the Redditor said that they live in a 3,700-square-foot split-level home in New York with three heating and cooling zones. Now, their electric bill is "through the roof" along with other charges.

"Add in gas and our total bill is around $1,000 a month — it feels unsustainable," the Redditor wrote.

Now, the homeowner is considering ways to lower their monthly payments, like installing solar. Many Reddit users seemed to agree that going solar is a great way to reduce those hefty costs.





"Go solar before the tax credits run out," one commenter said. "Your solar panel bill will be less than your current electric bill."

How it's helping

More than 5 million households in the United States have invested in solar energy, per the Solar Energy Industries Association. It's one of the best ways you can protect yourself against increasing energy costs. The eco-friendly upgrades also lower the amount of heat-trapping pollution in the atmosphere.

If you want to take a look at your options, TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with trusted installers who will help simplify the process of going solar.

If you're on a budget, you can get $0-down subscription options.

There's also EnergySage, another Solar Explorer partner that will assist you during your solar journey by offering information about incentives and compiling bids.

What everyone's saying

Many Redditors suggested solar panel installation as a solution for the homeowner, but others also recommended finding an efficient HVAC system.

"Yes, replace that ancient AC unit," one commenter suggested. "Put in a heat pump to reduce your gas costs too (assuming you have gas heat)."

"Need to upgrade your HVAC," another commenter wrote.

Pairing solar panels with other electric appliances like heat pumps can drive utility costs even lower.

Keep even more money in your pocket by using the free Palmetto Home app.

