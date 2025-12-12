Homeowner sparks heated discussion after sharing HVAC installer's unexpected advice: 'It's faulty logic'

One United Kingdom homeowner was baffled when they hired what they thought was a heat pump installer to assess their home for this upgrade, only to receive some extremely counterintuitive advice.

"The guy who came round as a Vaillant installer to do heat loss calcs had a quick look, and said that he would recommend to simply replace the gas boiler," the original poster said on Reddit. "This is because we would need a large heat pump (9-10kW), and without a battery it would be hellishly expensive to run during the day."

If the original poster wanted to save money on their home electric bill, they were on the right track. Not only had they installed solar panels to generate their own electricity, but they were also upgrading their heating and cooling, which accounts for more than half of home energy costs, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

According to the original poster, they had all the ingredients for success with a home heating upgrade. "We have cavity wall insulation and new double glazing," they said.

In addition to working well with a well-insulated home like this one, heat pumps are energy-efficient, they lower high utility bills, they're better for the environment, and you can often get a rebate to reduce the cost of installation even more.

Commenters had some theories as to why the contractor the original poster chose might recommend against a heat pump.

"That's a gas boiler installer who has done a heat pump course, not a heat pump installer," said one user. "9-10kW heat loss would be the same if you use a gas boiler or a heat pump, what matters is how cheaply that can be delivered over the year. And a heat pump (a Vaillant Arotherm Plus 10kW) just needs to be designed to a flow temperature of 55c at around -3c outside or better (lower) to be at parity with gas."

"It's faulty logic to say that a home with high heat requirements will have worse economics switching to a heat pump than a home with lower heat loss," explained another commenter. "The price ratio is about 4:1 on a standard tariff and the efficiency ratio is about 4:1, so running costs are about equal. That doesn't change if you have a bigger or smaller house."

