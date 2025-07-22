  • Home Home

Concerned resident discovers bewildering contraption outside apartment: 'Seems like a prison-style invention'

by Craig Gerard
Photo Credit: iStock

Most responsible citizens are frustrated by litter found anywhere. But this is especially true when it's found in front of our homes. 

And that frustration can turn into fear and confusion when residents don't know what the litter even is and, therefore, if it is dangerous or not. 

One such apartment dweller recently took to the subreddit r/whatisthisthing to ask the online community to help identify a mysterious piece of litter. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the user shows a picture of an odd-looking object next to a lighter for scale. 

"Found on the pavement outside entrance to flats in Brighton UK … The light blinks on and off, sometimes pauses, then continues blinking. Seems like a prison-style invention, but I have no idea what it is," the original poster wrote in the title.

The online community was quickly able to point out that it was the battery from a vaping device. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The fact that it was litter from a vape is, unfortunately, not as big of a surprise as it should be. In the past few years, vapes have exploded in popularity. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that vape use among adults 18 and over increased a staggering 6.5% between 2020 and 2023. 

This is very concerning for a number of reasons. First and foremost are the health risks that vaping exposes users to, as e-cigarettes contain cancer-causing chemicals. The risks are especially dangerous for children who might find them and inhale the nicotine inside. 

And, of course, vape litter causes problems of its own. It is not only unsightly but can damage tires and cause accidents. 

The environmental problems caused by litter are also huge. Because of the chemicals used in vape pens and their batteries, serious damage can be done to delicate ecosystems, with their exposed chemicals posing threats to both wildlife and humans. 

Many commenters on the original post were quick to point out that it was a vape battery, and some expressed their own frustration. 

"Strange, partly smashed device with an LED? The answer is always a vape," one user commented. 

Another warned about more potential dangers: "A big fire hazard [when] left in the wilds too."

