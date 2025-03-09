Viewer's claim that news reports are being manipulated sparks controversy online: 'Unbelievable'

A Reddit user posted side-by-side weather map photos in a forum focused on conspiracy, stirring up a debate. Commenters had varying and distinct thoughts about the photos' implications on the warming of the planet and the role weather reporting plays.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster claimed that the first photo, showing abundant green hues, was from 2017 and that the second photo, showing mainly magenta, was from 2022, implying that the media are attempting to elicit fear about the warming of the planet through the perceptions we may have about colors on a map.

However, some commenters pointed out that the two maps appeared to be highlighting different elements of the weather, which is probably why they used different colors. Some also expressed confusion about the conspiratorial thinking circulating in the comments given the limited information, highlighting the danger of making snap judgments.

"So, the top one is literally telling people which areas have the highest risk for heat, whilst the bottom one is displaying actual temperature data? And people here think that the bottom one is fear mongering but the top one isn't because it's more green? … Unbelievable," one person wrote.

"What if the top picture is from the middle of the summer where those temps are normal? And the bottom picture is from the winter where those are really unusual temps?" another pointed out. "Without a date for both images I can't label it fear mongering."

Ultimately, with abundant information and misinformation about the environment — or just about any topic — nearly everywhere we turn, it can be difficult to sort through the noise, particularly when something has a nugget of truth observing a larger misconception.

For instance, changes in climate can occur naturally. However, even though these "natural cycles and fluctuations" have caused changes in climate over the past 800,000 years, as pointed out by the Natural Resources Defense Council, the accelerated rise of global temperatures in the modern era is primarily caused by dirty fuel pollution.

It is also important to get information from reliable, scientific sources. NASA puts it plainly, writing: "There is unequivocal evidence that Earth is warming at an unprecedented rate. Human activity is the principal cause." It cites scientific information that has been taken from natural sources, including ice core, rocks, and tree rings, and modern equipment, including satellites.

Fortunately, humans can also help turn things around by transitioning to cleaner energy and conserving resources, and there are tons of ways to get involved.

Switching to an electric vehicle, upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, and installing solar panels are great ways to help. Recycling and repurposing unwanted items can also decrease our impact on overcrowded landfills, reducing air and water pollution.

Rewilding your yard is an excellent way to use less water and support pollinators, making a positive impact on your household budget's bottom line and the creatures we depend upon for around 35% of our food crops, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This discussion on Reddit is an example about how snap judgments with limited information may make us susceptible to conspiracy theories or confirmation bias. Several commenters also called out the OP's line of thinking.

"People legitimately die during these heat waves and at some point we probably realized that a proper warning is in order so that people take the heat more seriously," one person suggested.

"Temperatures can be dangerous if you don't stay hydrated or have access to AC, especially children or the elderly. People glance at a map showing a nice calm green when it's actually 93 degrees outside, and they don't think to have a game plan to stay cool," another agreed.

One light-hearted comment simply declared, "Scorchio!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.