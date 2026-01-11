Homeowner shocked after returning home to find neighbor's costly mistake: 'That is awful'

"You should be talking to your neighbors about them covering the cost."

A homeowner is asking for advice after their neighbor cut their trees without asking.

A Redditor posted in the r/arborists community with a troubling situation: someone next door had topped trees growing on their property.

"Neighbors topped my trees on my property. Will they grow back? How fast?" the original poster asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The photos show several multi-trunk trees — identified by a commenter as a "cherry laurel" and a Japanese ligustrum (aka Japanese privet) — with their upper branches removed. A red hummingbird feeder hangs from one of the remaining limbs, and potted plants sit at the base.

The cuts appear fresh, leaving the trees looking somewhat sparse compared to the fuller vegetation in the background.

Mature trees provide shade that can lower cooling costs, create habitat for birds and pollinators, and help absorb stormwater runoff. When they're damaged without proper care, those benefits can disappear.

Neighbor disputes over landscaping can become a real obstacle for homeowners. Before making changes to your property, check local ordinances and any HOA rules that might apply.

If you're on speaking terms with a neighbor, as one commenter pointed out, have a calm, documented conversation with them. Sometimes, talking the situation through can lead to a productive and effective solution.

Commenters had mixed reactions to the post.

"Oh that is awful," one person wrote.

Another offered practical guidance, writing, "You need to have a certified Arborist come in and clean up those cuts or else they will likely become dead stubs. Also you should be talking to your neighbors about them covering the cost of that and have a civilized discussion as to why they thought that was ok."

While the tree-identifying commenter claimed that both trees are invasive, this may not be true (depending on where the OP lives, what the commenter meant, and whether they were correct). The Cool Down took steps to independently verify and concluded the commenter's analysis is sound, though it's uncertain which type of cherry laurel they intended to refer to.

Carolina cherry laurels are native to the southeastern U.S., and while birds eat the berries, these are toxic to people and livestock, and the leaves are poisonous, according to the University of Florida. But the phrase "cherry laurel" can also refer to an English laurel (Prunus laurocerasus), which is considered invasive in parts of the U.S., such as King County, Washington.

Meanwhile, Japanese privet is listed as invasive in parts of the U.S., and its fruits and leaves have "medium severity" poison characteristics, according to North Carolina State Extension.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



