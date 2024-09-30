Homeowner met with warnings after considering unnatural yard remedy: 'I can't believe people seriously recommend it'

"Just replace it, it's a plant in stock in 99% of nurseries at any time."

One homeowner recently looked to the r/arborists subreddit for advice about what to do with one of the trees in their yard since it looked different from the others for some reason. Unfortunately, their first instinct may not have been the best one.

"I have a brown pine [in] my yard which I think is a different species of pine than the others. Is there a good tree safe spray paint I could use on it to match the color of the other pines?" the poster asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner here seems to have made a couple of assumptions that did not turn out to be correct. For one, the pine tree pictured was not a different, browner species — it was simply dead.

"Evergreen trees are called that for a reason," one commenter explained. "It's deceased, by the time the needles go brown it's been deceased for some time."

The homeowner's second not-so-great assumption was that painting a tree to make it look green is an acceptable solution. Though it is a more common practice than many people might think, applying paint to a living plant is almost sure to harm the organism.

As one commenter explained in a thread on the topic in the National Gardening Association forum: "How is [the plant] going to photosynthesis or respirate? That happens through the skin of the leaves. If you paint the leaves the plant will die."

The consensus among the tree enthusiasts of r/arborists was simple: Just replace the dead tree with a living tree.

"Please just take out the dead arb and replace it with another from your closest nursery. Show them this photo," one commenter advised. "Spray painting a tree green is so stupid and infuriating I can't believe people seriously recommend it in anything less than an emergency situation (like the wedding is tomorrow!) Just replace it, it's a plant in stock in 99% of nurseries at any time."

If tree care is proving tricky, it might be time to consider a less needy garden option. A native plant garden, for example, can provide gorgeous, colorful blooms without the need for constant watering and maintenance — no paint required.

