Stunned shopper sparks debate after browsing shelves at thrift store: 'Pretty sad'

One shopper took to Reddit to call out the absurdity of a price tag spotted at their local thrift store.

"I was at an overpriced thrift store called 2nd Ave thrift earlier and I saw a lot of ridiculous prices but this one really cracked me up," they said on r/ThriftGrift.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They attached two photos of a plaid button-down they found on their trip. The price tag of $11.79, visible in one photo, is pretty steep for a secondhand store, which normally focus on low prices.

But what makes it really ridiculous is that the shirt also still had a Walmart tags affixed — and that showed it had been on clearance for just $1.

"At least take off the $1 clearance tag first," the original poster said with a sobbing emoji.

The 1,079% markup is the sign of a terrible thrift store. The top virtue of buying items secondhand is that you can get good deals. In fact, good thrift stores offer new clothing and even luxury items for fractions of their original costs, saving shoppers money. It's not uncommon to find shirts for $2 to $5, depending on the store.

Thrift stores do have other benefits as well. They remove support from heavily polluting and exploitative fast fashion manufacturers while also giving existing clothing new life and keeping it out of landfills. The result is less pollution on both the manufacturing and waste disposal ends of the equation.

This store missed the mark, though, and commenters were not impressed.

"Walmart is goated for that clearance clothing rack," one user said. "You can get decent clothes like this for $1-2 a piece. Pretty sad that is cheaper than any thrift."

"Sad thing is that someone probably bought it for a dollar specifically to donate it and now it's getting marked up 10x," another commenter wrote.

Savvy shoppers should move on to a more honest thrift store.

